by Susan Hanna

Parchment packets are a great way to cook fish, because they keep the fish moist. This recipe from Half Baked Harvest tops thin slices of potato and zucchini with salmon fillets, oil, garlic, lemon, herbs and olives. Bake for about 20 minutes and dinner is on the table. Cook’s note: I omitted the dill and used regular paprika.

Serves 4

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the paprika to make sure it doesn’t contain colour, flavour or anti-caking agents. Look for preservative-free Kalamata olives, such as Pilaros brand. I use Tre Stelle feta, which is additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced or grated

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp (15 ml) chopped fresh dill

2 tsp (10 ml) smoked paprika

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1 small russet potato, very thinly sliced into ¼-inch (0.6-cm) rounds

1 small zucchini, thinly sliced

4 (6-8 oz./170-226 g) salmon fillets, skin removed

1 lemon, sliced

1/3 cup (85 ml) pitted Kalamata olives

4 oz. (113 g) feta cheese, crumbled

Crushed red pepper flakes

Fresh arugula and basil, for serving

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 400 F (204 C). In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, dill, smoked paprika and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Place a large square of parchment paper (about 15 x 15 inches/38 x 38 cm) on clean work surface. On one half of the paper, arrange one-quarter of the potato slices in an even layer (about the size of your piece of fish) and season with salt and pepper. Layer one-quarter of the zucchini on top of the potato and season with salt and pepper. Place one salmon fillet on top of the zucchini, drizzle with the olive oil mixture and top with 2 lemon slices. Scatter a few olives around the fish. Repeat with the remaining parchment and ingredients Fold the bare half of the parchment over the salmon and fold in the open edges twice (I staple the edges to make sure the packages stay closed). Place then packets on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake until the potatoes are tender, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove the baking sheet from the oven. Transfer the packets to plates and open carefully, tearing away and discarding the top half of the paper. Serve with crumbed feta, red pepper flakes and fresh arugula and basil on top.

From Half Baked Harvest