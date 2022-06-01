Wednesday, June 1, 2022

ALMONTE, ONTARIO

Green Bean Salad with Onion Dressing

by Susan Hanna

This salad from Ricardo Cuisine is a great accompaniment to grilled meat, chicken or fish. Cook onion, remove from heat and add vinegar and maple syrup. Combine cooked green beans, cucumber, apple and feta in a bowl and toss with the onion dressing. Cook’s note: I omitted the apple.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Eden Organic red wine vinegar, pure maple syrup and Krinos feta cheese, which does not contain additives. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 1 onion, chopped
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) red wine vinegar
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) maple syrup
  • ½ lb (225 g) green beans, trimmed and blanched
  • 3 Lebanese or Persian cucumbers, cut into thin wedges
  • 1 green apple, cored and julienned
  • 3 ½ oz (100 g) feta cheese, crumbled

Preparation:

  1. In a small pot over high heat, cook the onion in the oil until golden, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat. Add the vinegar and maple syrup. Let cool.
  2. In a bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. When ready to serve, add the onion dressing to the salad bowl and toss to combine. Adjust the seasoning.

From Ricardo Cuisine

