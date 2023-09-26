Grief and bereavement support group (Carleton Place) needs more people to sign up

A reminder that the registration deadline for this group is Friday, September 29.

At this point we don’t have enough registrations to move forward with this, so please sign up!

If you’re not sure if this is right for you, please give our Program Coordinator a call at 613-406-7020. She can help you decide.

Dates: Friday, October 6 to Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Location: ConnectWell Community Health, 30 Bennett Street, Carleton Place

Registration: call 613-406-7020 or email emily@hhnl.ca

Registration deadline: Friday, September 29, 2023

Maximum attendance: 8-10

The Group will be led by two facilitators with many years of experience in bereavement group facilitation. We create a safe and supportive environment where people who are grieving may come and openly express themselves. These groups are based on a peer support model with trained facilitators. The aim is to create a sense of community with others who are also experiencing grief, and help the participants to come to an understanding of the natural processes of grief.