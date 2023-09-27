Grilled Bon Ton Chicken

by Susan Hanna
This recipe from justapinch.com adapts the deep-fried chicken recipe from the Bon Ton restaurant in Kentucky to the grill. Brine the chicken in spiced water for six hours, then coat with a dry rub. Grill and then baste with a vinegar-water-brown sugar combination before serving. Cook’s note: I used chicken drumsticks instead of thighs.
Serves 4.
Avoiding additives and preservatives:
Check the dry spices to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. Use tamari instead of soy sauce. Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce is additive-free, as is Allen’s cider vinegar. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.
Ingredients:
8 chicken thighs
For the brine
- 1 qt (1 L) water
- 2 tbsp (30 ml) kosher salt
- 2 tbsp (30 ml) Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tbsp (15 ml) soy sauce
- 2 tsp (10 ml) cayenne pepper
- 2 tsp (10 ml) garlic powder
- 1 ½ tsp (7.5 ml) white pepper
For the rub
- 1 tsp (5 ml) garlic powder
- 1 tsp (5 ml) white pepper
- 1 tsp (5 ml) chile powder
- 1 tsp (5 ml) onion powder
- 1 tsp (5 ml) kosher salt
For the baste
- ½ c (125 ml) cider vinegar
- ½ c (125 ml) water
- 2 tbsp (30 ml) brown sugar
Preparation:
- Mix all brine ingredients together and marinate chicken in a large non-reactive bowl for 6 hours.
- Mix baste ingredients together and stir until sugar is dissolved.
- Combine rub ingredients in a small bowl.
- Remove chicken from brine and rub generously with the seasoning mixture. Let stand while your grill gets hot
- Grill chicken for about 25 mins or until juice runs clear, rotating direct and indirect cooking as necessary to avoid flare-ups or excessive charring.
- Brush lightly with baste just before serving.
From justapinch.com