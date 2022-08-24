Grilled Chicken with Tomatoes and Corn

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from NYT Cooking takes advantage of the season’s ripe corn and juicy tomatoes. Layer corn, tomatoes, onion and fresh herbs on a platter and drizzle with salt and olive oil. Top with grilled chicken thighs coated with a dry rub of salt and chili powder. Cook’s note: I cooked the corn first and cut the kernels from the cob; I used kernels from two cobs instead of one. I omitted the oregano and added a chopped habanero pepper.

Serves 4

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the chili powder to make sure it does not contain colour or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 ½ pounds (680 g) boneless, skinless chicken thighs, patted dry

3 tablespoons (45 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing the grill grates

1 tablespoon (15 ml) chili powder

Kosher salt

1 ½ pounds (680 g) large ripe tomatoes, thinly sliced

1 ear of corn, kernels cut from the cob (about 1 cup/250 ml kernels)

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon (15 ml) fresh oregano leaves (optional)

Preparation:

Heat the grill to medium-high. In a medium bowl, coat the chicken with 2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil, the chili powder and ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) salt; set aside. (You can do this step up to 1 day ahead; refrigerate and bring to room temperature before cooking.) On a large platter, layer the tomatoes, corn kernels, red onion and fresh oregano (if using). Season with ¾ teaspoon (3.75 ml) salt and drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon (15 ml) olive oil. When ready to grill, clean the grates with a grill brush or crumbled foil ball, then lightly grease the grates. Grill the chicken until browned and cooked through, and it releases easily from the grates, 5 to 7 minutes per side. (If flare-ups occur, move the chicken to an area of the grill with smaller flames underneath. For a gas grill, close the lid between flips, listening and peeking occasionally for flare-ups.) Transfer the chicken to the platter. Let rest for 5 to 20 minutes before serving.

From NYT Cooking