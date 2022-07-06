Grilled Corn BLT Salad

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Canadian Living would be a great side dish for your next barbecue. Grill corn and remove the kernels. Cook bacon until crisp. Combine the corn, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and green onions in a bowl and drizzle with a smoky maple vinaigrette. Cook’s note: If you don’t have a barbecue, cook the corn in boiling water or in the microwave.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use bacon preserved with celery salt instead of nitrites. I use President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon mustard, Eden Organic wine vinegar and pure maple syrup. Make sure the paprika does not contain colour, artificial flavour or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Smoked maple vinaigrette

¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil

3 tbsp (45 ml) white wine vinegar

2 tsp (10 ml) maple syrup

1 tsp (5 ml) Dijon mustard

½ tsp (2.5 ml) smoked paprika

Salt and pepper

Salad

2 corncobs, husked

1 tsp (5 ml) vegetable oil

Salt and pepper

6 strips of bacon, sliced

6 cups (1.5 L) coarsely chopped romaine hearts

1 cup (250 ml) halved cherry tomatoes

2 green onions, chopped

Preparation:

Vinaigrette

Combine first five ingredients in a bowl. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Salad

Preheat barbecue to medium-high heat; grease grill. Brush corncobs with oil; season with salt and pepper. Place corncobs on grill; close lid and cook, turning occasionally during grilling time, until corn is tender-crisp, about 15 minutes. Let cool enough to handle. Cut kernels from corncobs. Meanwhile in skillet, cook bacon over medium heat, turning regularly, until browned and crispy, 6 to 8 minutes. Drain on paper towel-lined plate. In large bowl combine lettuce, corn, bacon, tomatoes and green onions. Drizzle with vinaigrette and toss to coat.

From Canadian Living