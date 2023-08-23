Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Grilled Halloumi Salad

Grilled Halloumi Salad

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Good Housekeeping is a great side salad or vegetarian main course. Cook Israeli couscous or farro, drain and cool. Grill asparagus, snap peas and halloumi and cut into bite-sized pieces. Toss with lemon juice and olive oil and fold in scallion, dill and parsley. Cook’s note: It was raining, so I seared the halloumi in a pan instead of grilling it. I used shelled fresh peas instead of snap peas and boiled them with the asparagus.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Make sure the halloumi does not contain additives or preservatives. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup (250 ml) Israeli (pearl) couscous or quick-cooking farro
  • 8 oz (227 g) asparagus, trimmed
  • 4 oz (113 g) snap peas, strings removed
  • 3 tsp (15 ml) olive oil, divided
  • Kosher salt and pepper
  • 4 oz (113 g) halloumi cheese, thinly sliced (about 1/8-in/0.32-cm thick)
  • 1 tsp (5 ml) grated lemon zest plus 2 tbsp (30 ml) lemon juice
  • 1 scallion, thinly sliced
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) fresh dill, chopped
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) flat-leaf parsley, chopped

Preparation:

  1. Cook couscous per package directions; drain, let cool then transfer to large bowl. Heat grill on medium-high.
  2. In second bowl, toss asparagus and snap peas with 1 teaspoon (5 ml) oil and 1/8 teaspoon (0.62 ml) each salt and pepper. Grill, turning or rolling once, until lightly charred and tender, 2 to 4 minutes; transfer to cutting board.
  3. Grill haloumi until lightly charred, about 20 seconds per side; transfer to plate.
  4. Cut asparagus into 1-inch (2.54-cm) pieces and snap peas into halves or thirds and toss with couscous, lemon zest, and juice, remaining 2 teaspoons (10 ml) oil and ¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) each salt and pepper. Fold in scallion, dill, and parsley.
  5. Tear haloumi into bite-size pieces and fold into couscous.

From Good Housekeeping

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades.

