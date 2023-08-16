Grilled Piri Piri Chicken Thighs

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Food to Love Grilling Magazine delivers big flavour and takes only minutes to prepare. Make a spicy Piri Piri paste with hot peppers, hot pepper flakes, garlic and salt. Add oil, vinegar, brown sugar and toss the chicken in the marinade. Grill the chicken over medium heat until cooked through.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Allen’s apple cider vinegar is additive-free. Check the hot pepper flakes to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

1 tbsp (15 ml) apple cider vinegar

2 tsp (10 ml) brown sugar

8 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs

4 fresh long red chiles, chopped coarsely

1 tsp (5 ml) crushed red pepper flakes

2 cloves garlic, quartered

1 tsp (5 ml) sea salt

Preparation:

To make the Piri Piri paste, grind the chiles, red pepper flakes, garlic and salt in a mortar and pestle or food processor. Grease the grill grate and heat the grill to medium. Combine paste with oil, vinegar, sugar, add chicken and toss to coat. Grill the chicken until it is no longer pink inside.

From Food to Love Grilling Magazine