Grilled Veggies with Honey-Thyme Vinaigrette

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Good Housekeeping is a great way to use up zucchini and other bounty from the garden. Combine vinegar, honey, salt, pepper, shallot and thyme and set aside. Slice and grill zucchini, summer squash, eggplant and peppers. Add oil to the vinaigrette and serve over the hot grilled veggies. Cook’s note: I omitted the asparagus and doubled the zucchini instead of using summer squash.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used pure honey and Eden Organic red wine vinegar, which is additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. (30 ml) red wine vinegar

½ tsp. (2.5 ml) honey

Kosher salt

Pepper

1 shallot, finely chopped

1 tsp. (5 ml) fresh thyme, plus more for serving

2 tbsp. (30 ml) olive oil, plus more for brushing vegetables

2 yellow summer squash, sliced

2 zucchini, sliced

1 small eggplant, sliced

2 red peppers, quartered lengthwise

1 lb. (454 g) asparagus

Preparation:

Heat grill to medium-high. In small bowl, whisk together vinegar, honey and ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) each salt and pepper to dissolve. Stir in shallot and thyme; let sit while grilling vegetables. Brush vegetables with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill, turning once, until lightly charred and just tender, 2 to 4 minutes per side; transfer to platter. Stir 2 tablespoons (30 ml) oil into vinegar mixture; serve over vegetables and sprinkle with additional thyme if desired.

From Good Housekeeping