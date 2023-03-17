Grow vegetables in a Square Foot Garden

ATTENTION ALL GARDENERS, NEW & EXPERIENCED! If you are shocked at the cost of fresh produce, a Square Foot Garden workshop will be held at the Almonte Library on Thursday, March 30 6:30 pm.

This organic, space-saving, weedless method of growing vegetables right in your backyard is quickly growing across Canada! Space will be limited so please register early at 256-3314 or cklickermann@hotmail.com (use WORKSHOP in subject line)

Perfect for those with a small space, little time and a desire to eat nutritionally & pesticide free. Offered for donation to the library.