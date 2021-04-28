Home Classified Ads H.F.T. Donut shop in Almonte is hiring for a Kitchen Assistant. Classified Ads H.F.T. Donut shop in Almonte is hiring for a Kitchen Assistant. April 28, 2021 - 2:21 pm If you enjoy baking and working with a great team we would love to hear from you!! Training will be provided, and a food handlers certificate is an asset! Send resumes to hftdonuts@gmail.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR JOB: Student wanted for part-time yard work Young family seeks Almonte house rental FOUND: Laptop LATEST Almonte COVID-19 vaccine clinic expands its capacity April 28, 2021 - 5:56 pm Learning about Ontario’s bats April 28, 2021 - 5:35 pm H.F.T. Donut shop in Almonte is hiring for a Kitchen Assistant. April 28, 2021 - 2:21 pm MVCA seeks public input on future of Mill of Kintail Museum April 28, 2021 - 1:07 pm John Fowler — obituary April 28, 2021 - 9:07 am