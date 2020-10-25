Halloween Shorts: A Zoom Theatre Fundraiser

What happens when a bunch of enthusiastic community theatre types are unable to perform together on stage for eight months? They perform together on Zoom! On Friday, October 30 at 7:30, everyone aged 18+ is invited to tune in for an evening of awesome local theatre. It’s called Spider Web-inar Halloween Shorts, it’s adult-only due to some strong language (and naughty puppet emcees), and it features six new short plays that were written, directed and acted by talented members of the Ottawa Valley community theatre scene.

The evening is presented by Humm Team Productions, so if you liked last year’s “Who Stole Christmas from Mississippi Mills” you’re sure to enjoy performances by folks like Ed Lawrence, Mike McCormick, Kristen Ritchie, Zach Brown, Stevie Silver, Peter Meyer, Karen Gallagher and Tove Hunding, along with many talented people who are new to the troupe. Playwrights include Rob Riendeau, Jenny Pfitzer, Natalie Dalton, Kris Riendeau, Janet Rice and Dan Bova.

You can reserve your free tickets and find more details at www.hummteam.com, and then if you feel so moved you can make a donation to support The Mississippi Mudds of Carleton Place, Studio Theatre Perth, and The Station Theatre in Smiths Falls.