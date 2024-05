Naismith Men’s Shed have some single units remaining from their early spring bird lover’s sale. Everything has been discounted to $45 per and if 3 are purchased we will sell for $125. Birdhouses and bird feeders can be picked up at our Appleton shop on Tuesday morning from 9-11.

Delivery might be possible if local. Email <naismithshed@gmail.com> or call Bob Dickson 613 256-1625.