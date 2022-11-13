Hand-made Christmas sleigh decorations from the Men’s Shed

Naismith Men’s Shed has available nine small 15″ sleighs suitable for your Christmas decorating. They have not been given any finish and a small bit of Christmas “bling” has been added. We could add a coat of linseed oil. Just $30 (unfinished) and $40 (oiled) – it will be darker and dry. You can purchase by sending an E-transfer (EFT) to <naismithmensshed2@gmail.com>. Send me your delivery address to <bdickson@storm.ca>

Note our reindeer looking over them. We still have a few of these cute critters available @ $35.