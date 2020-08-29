Home Living Happy Anniversary, Clarence and Nancy Timmons Living Happy Anniversary, Clarence and Nancy Timmons August 29, 2020 - 9:00 am CELEBRATING 50 YEARS Happy Anniversary Clarence and Nancy Timmons August 29th, 1970 Loving wishes for many more years of health and happiness to come. Rhonda, J-F, Seb, Luc, Jeff, Julie and Rebecca RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Reader asks for off-roaders’ help to clean up trail garbage Almonte Civitans hold first club meeting since March Scam attempts on the rise LATEST Happy Anniversary, Clarence and Nancy Timmons August 29, 2020 - 9:00 am Diana’s Quiz – August 29, 2020 August 29, 2020 - 7:00 am August 28, 2020 - 9:18 pm Reader asks for off-roaders’ help to clean up trail garbage August 28, 2020 - 4:18 pm FOR SALE: Oak table, $35 August 28, 2020 - 3:48 pm FOLLOW US1,845FansLike508FollowersFollow