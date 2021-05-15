Be a Bee Bud with our buy 1, plant 2 project

Did you know that pollinators account for roughly 1 in every 3 bites of food we eat? That pollinating insects are responsible for reproducing over 90% of Earth’s flowering plants worldwide, including most fruits and vegetables? Some pollinators, like Monarch Butterflies, depend on a sole plant – Milkweed – for food and laying their eggs.

Despite their importance, many pollinators in Canada are endangered species, including the Swallowtail Butterfly, the Yellow-Banded Bumblebee and the Rusty Patched Bumblebee. By creating ‘Pollinator Patches’ of native plant species, we can provide crucial food sources and shelter to bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and other pollinators suffering from habitat loss, pesticide use, and dominating invasive plant species.

Would you like to collaborate and make Lanark a pollinator-friendly County? The Butterflyway Rangers, in partnership with the Climate Network Lanark Youth Group, would love to plant a pollinator garden on your property.

Does this sound like your yard?

Available space of 4 by 4 ft on your property

Live in Mississippi Mills OR Perth and surrounding area

Zero pesticide use

Capable of garden maintenance

Then join our program!

For a minimum donation of $50 to the Butterflyway Rangers, we will create a pollinator patch in your yard, and use your donation money to create a public pollinator patch in the local community

What we offer in turn:

4 by 4 garden in your yard, consisting of the following: Your choice of the garden shape with soil and compost if needed Locally sourced, native plants (minimum of 3 different species) A ‘Bee’ feature, such as rocks or logs A Ranger to plant the garden in early June or September Care instructions



If interested please email: lanarkpollinatorgardens@gmail.com