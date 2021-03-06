Health Unit issues Class Order to contain community outbreak in east Lanark County

In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases in east Lanark County, Dr. Paula Stewart, Medical Officer of Health at the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit has issued a Class Order pursuant to Section 22 of the Ontario Health Protection and Promotion Act, 1990.

“The purpose of this Class Order is to help contain the community outbreak of COVID-19 that is occurring in the eastern portion of Lanark County,” explains Dr. Paula Stewart, Medical Officer of Health. “Everything that each and every one of us does makes a difference in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in households and the community. This Class Order will reduce opportunities for people to gather and have close unprotected contact with others outside their household in public and private facilities.”

This class order effective from 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2021 until rescinded by the Health Unit is issued to owners and operators of public and private facilities that operate in the Municipalities of Mississippi Mills, Carleton Place and Beckwith where the public may gather, including but not limited to: indoor sports venues, places of worship, banquet halls, wedding venues, dining and drinking establishments, clubs and or organizations that may have meeting facilities that can be rented to the public.

In accordance with this order:

Sports facilities must close and cease operations, including curling rinks, privately owned arenas, and indoor sports venues that offer facilities for sports such as soccer, lacrosse, tennis, squash, pickle ball, etc.

Facilities operated by clubs and organizations must cease rentals for private social gatherings.

Places of Worship may operate in accordance with the requirements of 364/20 with additional restrictions related to social events in their meeting spaces.

Banquet halls and wedding venues may operate in accordance with the requirements of Ontario Regulation 364/20, and only events that are hosted, organized, and managed by the venue are permitted, with additional restrictions.

Dining and Drinking Establishments may operate in accordance with the requirements of Ontario Regulation 364/20 with additional restrictions, including that patrons/guests seated at a table must be part of their own household, requirements for logs to record contact information, and requirements for personal protective equipment for employees.

Any failure to comply with this Class Order can result in fines of up to $5000 for every day or part of each day on which the offence occurs or continues.

The Class Order is posted on the Health Unit website, https://healthunit.org/coronavirus/ along with the most up to date information on COVID-19. You can also call 1-800-660-5853