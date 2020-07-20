Health Unit urges well owners to test their water and conserve water during low water conditions

With many of our conservation authorities declaring low water conditions across Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Counties, the Health Unit would like to inform well owners of risks to their well water supply. As water levels in the water table drop, some wells may draw contaminants from further away into your drinking water supply. In addition, soil may compact and pull away from well casings making them vulnerable to runoff when it does rain. In times of drought, well owners may notice changes in their water supply including quality and quantity.

All private well owners are urged to sample their wells to ensure the bacteriological quality of their water has not changed. Water testing bottles are available at any of our Health Unit offices as well as other sites within the tri-county area including many municipal offices.

Filled bottles can be returned to any Health Unit office or designated drop off site – check our Well Water Sampling page for locations. Testing is free. Should your sample results indicate poor bacteriological quality, boil the water at a rolling boil for one minute and then cool and store safely for use. While disinfection of contaminated wells is often recommended; during low water conditions, this process (which requires flushing) may result in your well running dry.

Call the Health Unit to discuss the advantages and disadvantages of this procedure – 1-800-660-5853.

It can take a considerable amount of time for wells to recover from persistent lack of precipitation. Well owners are encouraged to conserve water before wells start to be problematic, and to consider alternate safe sources of water available in the event that there is a shortage of water from the well.

Ways in which you can reduce your water usage are:

Flush toilets only when necessary as toilets can account for 24% of typical use in a home

Take shorter showers as showers account for 20% of typical use in a home

Fix leaks, dripping faucets and running toilets as these can account for 12–19% of water usage

Ensure when washing clothes your load is full as this can account for 17% of water usage

Don’t water lawns, wash cars, driveways, etc.

Use water collected in your dehumidifier to water plants, etc.

Avoid use of your dishwasher or ensure it is full before use

(Information provided by the CRCA source: Water Research Foundation)

Should your well stop providing water, do not pour surface water into your well as this can contaminate the water supply with bacteria, parasites and possibly chemical contaminants that can be difficult to remove. Removing your well cap to check water levels frequently, or lowering measuring devices into your well is not recommended as it can lead to contamination.

