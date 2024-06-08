Saturday, June 8, 2024
LivingHealthHearing on future of local hospitals, June 13

Hearing on future of local hospitals, June 13

Ontario Health Coalition is holding public hearings across Ontario to develop recommendations for the future of our local hospitals, including small, rural and northern community hospitals.

These hearings are a chance for people in rural and northern Ontario to share their experiences and to safeguard and improve our local hospitals, especially those at risk of closures. We want to hear what has been cut, what if anything has improved, and what is needed to improve equity, save our hospitals and improve health care for rural Ontario.

Join us, either in person or online, in Almonte on Thursday, June 13 from 12-2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. If you would like to make a written or spoken statement about your experiences and concerns to the expert, non-partisan panel, sign up today at https://bit.ly/ohc-june2024.

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

