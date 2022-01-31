Holmes, Helen

(Passionate Artist, that Loved to Travel)

Passed away suddenly on January 31, 2022 in Orchard View by the Mississippi.

Helen (nee Rutkowsky)

Of Almonte, Ontario, for 26 years; in her 87th year.

Beloved wife to Garry for over 25 years and widowed from her husband Kenneth Leach and pre-deceased by her son Stephen Leach. Lovingly remembered by her daughter Deborah Dufour (the late Peter). Missed by her step-sons John (Judy), Paul and Daril (Diana). Proud “Gramma” to Marc, Luke (Jenny), Derek, Cory, Hilary, Jessica (Brandon), Patrick and the late Matthew and great-grandmother of Nora, Maeva and Miller. Survived by her brother Peter Rutkowsky (Evelyn). A donation in memory of Helen may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or the Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada. A warm thank-you to the Home Dialysis Nurse Team and the staff from Orchard View by the Mississippi for their kindness and care.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. Chapel Service will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 11 am. Cremation will occur after the funeral with a private family interment at Dacre Memorial Cemetery in the spring.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com