Plenty Canada is an Indigenous-led non-profit organization located just outside of Lanark that provides technical, educational, financial and other support for local and international community groups to support environmental protection and sustainable development.

This year, we are participating in an exciting initiative launched by CanadaHelps called the Great Canadian Giving Challenge. During the month of June, every $1 donated to Plenty Canada enters our organization to win a grand prize of $20,000!

We are raising funds to help us achieve our vision of transforming the grounds of Plenty Canada’s headquarters into a place-based learning CampUs, using Indigenous design and sustainable building concepts. We are hoping to complete our learning centre that will allow us (when COVID restrictions allow) to deliver Indigenous-led environmental education programs that fill gaps in current secondary and post-secondary education.

Donate here to help us win: https://www.canadahelps.org/ en/dn/62408