The 2020 Hike for Hospice is marching right along…there’s still time to participate

“We are so excited that our very different style Hike is bringing in so much support. We are so very grateful. It’s not too late to participate if you want to!”

— Nancy Deschenes, Chair

This year we organized a different kind of hike to ensure safety and social distancing. Participants are given a red silicone bracelet to identify that they care. Hikers can complete their hike any time in October. We asked the community to gather a team, challenge their coworkers, church group, family, friends, or sports team. With just over a week left, we are getting very close to our goal of $15,000.

This year is the 8th time that Home Hospice North Lanark is participating in the annual Hike for Hospice, part of a national initiative organized by the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association, with 100% of all funds raised staying in the community in which the Hike is hosted, thanks to the generous support of GSK and Amgen.

You can still register online at hhnl.ca/hike , or you can make arrangements to pick up a registration form by calling 613-614-9838 or emailing hike@hhnl.ca . Once you’re registered you can pick up your new bracelet and start hiking! Decide where and when to complete your personal hike; and how far you are going to hike (minimum of 1 km. recommended). You can do it in one day, or spread it out over the rest of the month.

If you like, you can choose to support someone already registered. For example, 100-year-old Mary Maloney of Almonte is a registered hiker! So is Reverend Barry Carr from the Community Presbyterian Church, under the name “Rev. Barry on the Trail.” Board Member Hannah Larkin is asking for sponsors in lieu of her “dirty thirty” birthday party which had to be cancelled due to COVID. A group called Almonte Pole Walkers is making their regular walks count in a meaningful way. You can sponsor any of these wonderful people, or any of the others you’ll find at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/hhnl-fundraising/p2p/hike-hhnl-2020/.

So, come hike with us! You may choose to hike in memory of someone special. To encourage a feeling of community, we ask that you send a photo of your loved one to hike@hhnl.ca so we can post it on our Facebook page; add a little story if you like. While you’re hiking, snap some pictures of the views you see, of your kids, of your adorable pet…and send those to us, too. We’ve got some great prizes waiting to be won!

Money raised through the Hike provides emotional and social support to clients, their families and loved ones. Home Hospice North Lanark is one of the many hospice organizations working toward ensuring that more Canadians, especially in our own community, receive their desired end of life care.