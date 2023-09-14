Help save the Burnt Lands Alvar, September 17

Photo: WendyCotie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

You’re invited to a special event on Sunday, September 17th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Location: 1616 Burnt Lands Road, RR4 Carp, Ontario K0A 1L0

Come and meet Sarah Harmer and local politicians

The purpose of the event is to appreciate the Burnt Lands Alvar, which straddles the border of Mississippi Mills and Ottawa. Come and learn more about its ecological significance, and why we must urge our elected representatives to protect it. This event is one of a series this Summer and Fall sponsored by the Reform Gravel Mining Coalition (RGMC). The Coalition seeks legislative reforms to laws that regulate the licensing of pits and quarries in Ontario. Gravel mining is the most environmentally damaging industry there is, turning natural areas and farmland into moonscapes. The Coalition has calculated that the annual tonnage of gravel licensed for extraction in Ontario exceeds the demand by a factor of 13X. We don’t need any more pits and quarries.

Here’s the event schedule:

10:45 am – Park along Burnt Lands Road near the corner with March Road. There will be signs and someone to guide you. Gather at the welcome tent near the road.

11:00 am – Guided nature walk through a part of the Alvar now dedicated to Burnt Lands Provincial Park. The walk will be conducted by the noted biologist and adjunct professor at Carleton University, Jeff Skevington. Jeff will explain why alvars are such a unique type of terrain and why the Burnt Lands Alvar is an outstanding example. He’ll point out the various flora and fauna along the walk and how they survive in an often hostile environment. Please dress appropriately; we may encounter Poison Ivy.

12:15 pm – Live drone flyover of the Burnt Lands Alvar showing its almost barren plains to the densely forested parts of what is also called an ANSI (Area of Natural and Scientific Interest). Coffee, tea, soft drinks and muffins will be served.

12:45 pm – Representatives from the Reform Gravel Mining Coalition (RGMC) and Sarah Harmer, Canadian singer/songwriter/environmental activist, will say a few words. A number of local politicians from both the Municipal and Provincial Governments will also address the group. We may hear from other special guests as well. Mix and mingle and express your opinion if you like.

Will you join us on September 17th? Please let us know at john@friendsoftheburntlands.ca. This will help us to estimate the number of people. And please bring a lawn chair.