Lanark Pollinator Pathways

Did you think about butterflies or bees when designing your outdoor space? Did you include a variety of native pollinator plants, and leave out pesticides and herbicides? If yes, we would love you to fill out our form https://forms.gle/D3XuHzsdPjLhrE2p7 so we can add you to our map.

The Climate Network Lanark Youth Group, in partnership with the David Suzuki Foundation’s Butterflyway Project, is building a map of the many pollinator friendly areas in Lanark County, and we are looking for your help identifying locations to add to the map.

This map will:

Raise awareness of both the plight of the pollinators and how simple it can be to contribute. Afterall, if your neighbor can do it, why can’t you!

Show the areas in Lanark in need of development, places where there are not many pollinator friendly areas so we can continue to build pathways across the community.

Be a vital tool when calling for change at the municipal level, as proof of the many residents interested in making Lanark county the place to bee!

Create a Pollinator Garden Walk, where participants are featured along a designated route as one of the gardens made with bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and/or other pollinators in mind. (You can opt in to be one of the stops along the route or just as a marker on the map and not part of the walk)

How to be added to the map:

Have a completed garden (no size restriction) or planted area dedicated/planted with pollinators in mind (i.e., zero pesticide use on your property, pollinator friendly plants, native plants, etc.)

Submit the form https://forms.gle/D3XuHzsdPjLhrE2p7 with the following info: The name of your garden Address (or general area) 1 picture of the garden, preferably with flowers in bloom The species grown (optional) Whether you want to be part of the Pollinator Garden Walk (garden must be accessible)



*We respect your privacy, that is why no names will be attached to the address submitted, only the garden picture. If you are not comfortable with having an address on the map, tell us the general area (ie., just the street name or ‘Almonte’) instead.

Contact us at: lanarkpollinatorgardens@gmail.com if you have any questions or comments. www.climatenetworklanark.ca/youth-climate-action/