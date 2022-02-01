12 hours per week; 4 days per week.
Applications accepted until: Noon, Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Almonte United Church is looking for a friendly, professional person as our Administrative Assistant We are looking for someone who has 3 to 5 years general office experience.
The successful candidate must be comfortable working on their own in a safe and secure environment.
Interested candidates should mail their resume to:
Ministry and Personnel Committee
106 Elgin Street
Almonte, Ontario
K0A1A0
OR email to m&p_committee@