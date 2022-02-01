12 hours per week; 4 days per week.

Applications accepted until: Noon, Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Almonte United Church is looking for a friendly, professional person as our Administrative Assistant We are looking for someone who has 3 to 5 years general office experience.

The successful candidate must be comfortable working on their own in a safe and secure environment.

Interested candidates should mail their resume to:

Ministry and Personnel Committee

106 Elgin Street

Almonte, Ontario

K0A1A0

OR email to m&p_committee@ almonteunited.com