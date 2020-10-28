Temporary help to install our 6th Anniversary Show

The Gallery is looking for help, on a temporary basis, during the period of Nov 15 to 24, 2020 to install the 6th Anniversary Show, our biggest show of the year. You will work as part of a crew that includes existing gallery staff. We’re installing works by 27 artists from across the country, including sculpture, paintings, drawings and photographic works, covering all 3 sections of the gallery.

Hours will be flexible and scheduled based on your availability and the gallery’s operational needs during the period November 15 to 24, 2020.

Requirements:

-able to be on your feet most of the time

-should be very careful and deliberate in handling artwork

-eagerness to learn and work in a team setting

-background in art would be an asset

-must follow all gallery protocols regarding Covid-19 as per health regulations

Please email your CV as soon as possible to: info@sivarulrasa.com

Join our team as a part-time Gallery Associate – to work Sundays 11am-5pm

We are seeking a part-time Gallery Associate to work on Sundays from 11am to 5pm. You will join our dynamic team as we continue to serve artists from coast to coast and build the gallery as a leading arts institution. In 2021, Sivarulrasa Gallery will designate two spaces within the gallery as Gallery I and Gallery II – we will begin an ambitious program of simultaneous exhibitions!

Requirements:

-highly professional and dependable

-take pride in accuracy and attention to detail

-computer skills including writing correspondence and maintaining databases

-strong interpersonal and customer service skills

-careful and deliberate in handling artwork

-eagerness to learn and work in a team setting

-background in art would be an asset

-must follow all gallery protocols regarding Covid-19 as per health regulations

Please email your CV as soon as possible to: info@sivarulrasa.com

SIVARULRASA GALLERY

34 Mill Street, Almonte, ON

info@sivarulrasa.com

sivarulrasa.com

613.256.8033