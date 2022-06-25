Classified AdsHelpers wanted for move packing Helpers wanted for move packing June 25, 2022 Moving – need helpers to pack – pay hourly. Contact tonybelcourt209@gmail.com or call 613-791-5056. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Wallet found at the Independent in Almonte on Saturday afternoon, June 25. June 25, 2022 FOR SALE: Student desk, cycling jacket June 20, 2022 Archie the cat is deaf and lost, Union Street area June 17, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Voluneteer wanted for PuppetsUp June 25, 2022 Helpers wanted for move packing June 25, 2022 Wallet found at the Independent in Almonte on Saturday afternoon, June 25. June 25, 2022 Diana’s Quiz – June 25, 2022 June 24, 2022 Sing in the Summer with Rhythm & Song! Community Choir June 24, 2022 GEORGE HORAN: BOUNDARIES at Sivarulrasa Gallery June 24, 2022 From the Archives Observing through the ‘Sucker Holes’ December 30, 2015 Enerdu's response to a request for elevation drawings of the power station at Almonte May 3, 2012 Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas November 29, 2020 Gardening in Almonte: How big is too big?? May 21, 2018 Clip Clop: A John Dunn story January 13, 2016 Branch 240 awards the winners of public speaking contest December 21, 2015 Gay Cook’s Fresh Tomato Soup December 22, 2015