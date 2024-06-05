Herby Skillet Chicken with Greens

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from NYT Cooking is a good weeknight supper and a great way to get your greens. Combine garlic and spices and rub over chicken. Brown the chicken, then set aside, leaving the garlic in the pan. Stir in scallion whites, stock, greens, herbs and oil. Simmer until the greens wilt. Return the chicken to the pan and bake for 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate and add the scallion greens, butter, lemon zest and olives or capers to the pan. Add lemon juice, return chicken to the pan and toss with the greens. Cook’s note: I omitted the lemon zest and juice. I used spinach for the greens, basil for the herbs and capers.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the dried spices to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. I used Better Than Bouillon for the stock. Make sure the butter does not contain colour. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

6 garlic cloves, 5 smashed and peeled, 1 finely grated or minced

1 teaspoon (5 ml) kosher salt, more as needed

1 teaspoon (5 ml) ground coriander

Pinch of red-pepper flakes

1½ to 1¾ pounds (680 to 794 g) boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 bunch scallions

About 1 large or 2 small bunches kale, collard greens, mustard greens, mature spinach or other hardy greens (12 ounces/355 ml)

2 tablespoons (30 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, more as needed

1 cup (250 ml) chicken stock or water

1 cup (250 ml) chopped soft herbs, such as cilantro, dill, mint or basil, or a combination, more for serving

2 tablespoons (30 ml) unsalted butter

1 lemon, zested and halved

1 to 3 tablespoons (15 to 45 ml) chopped olives or capers (optional)

Preparation:

Heat oven to 425 degrees F (218 C). In a small bowl, stir together grated garlic, 1 teaspoon (5 ml) salt, coriander and red-pepper flakes. Rub all over chicken, then set aside to rest at room temperature while you prepare vegetables. Thinly slice the scallions, separating the white and green parts. Pull the leaves off the greens and coarsely chop them (discard stems or save for another use). You should have 8 to 9 cups (2 to 2.2 L). Heat a 10-inch (25-cm) ovenproof skillet over medium-high. Add oil and smashed garlic cloves, stirring to coat garlic in oil, then add chicken. Cook, stirring the garlic occasionally, until chicken is deeply browned on one side, 4 to 5 minutes. Turn chicken and cook for 1 to 2 minutes on the other side, just until no longer pink (the chicken will still be very raw inside). Transfer chicken to a plate but leave garlic in the pan. Stir in scallion whites (save the greens for later) and a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring, until softened and lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in stock, greens, herbs, another pinch of salt and a drizzle of oil. Bring liquid to a simmer, tossing to wilt the greens (you might have to add the greens in batches, adding more as they wilt down). When the greens are wilted, nestle chicken into skillet, browned side up, and pour in any juices from the chicken plate. Transfer skillet to oven and cook, uncovered, until chicken is cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove pan from oven and transfer chicken to a plate. If pan juices are watery, bring to a simmer over high heat and cook until thickened slightly. Add scallion greens, butter, lemon zest, and olives or capers (if using) to the pan, stirring until the butter melts. Squeeze in a little lemon juice, then taste and add more salt and lemon juice if needed. Return chicken to the pan and toss with the saucy greens. Top with more herbs and serve.

From NYT Cooking