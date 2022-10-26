Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Larry Guy — obituary

Guy, Henry Lawrence “Larry” August 20, 1940 - October...

Pumpkin Promenade at the Alameda, November 1

Join us for our first annual Pumpkin...

Civitan Club: Passing of the Gavel

On Monday, the Almonte Civitan Club recognized...
Classified AdsHFT Donut Shop is Hiring

HFT Donut Shop is Hiring

If you are an energetic and reliable individual who would love to decorate donuts and pack orders:

Please send your resume to
Hftdonuts@gmail.com

Full training provided

This is an evening shift

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone