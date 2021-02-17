Goodness from the Heart

The Vallentyne Bake was held Sunday, Feb. 14 at Healthy Food Technologies (HFT) in Almonte. For 7 years now, Doris and Ed Atwell, have donated the proceeds from all sales on Feb. 14 to the Almonte General Hospital in memory of their friends Gord and Bill Vallentyne. Ed and Doris have described this initiative as “a special community involvement that keeps growing bigger every year. The generosity and participation of our community is overwhelming!”

This year the staff, without the help of their volunteers because of public health protocols, baked and rang up an amazing $3,960 to donate to the Foundation. Donuts were sold from the bakery and the Clayton General Store.

Thank you HFT for the yummy goodness you provide the community and for your ongoing support of quality healthcare close to home.

The AGH FVM Foundation works with the community to raise funds that allow the Hospital and Manor to replace old or purchase new equipment on an annual basis. Although the Ministry of Health provides funds to operate the two facilities including staff salaries, medications and maintenance, the Hospital and Manor rely 100% on funds contributed by the community to purchase needed clinical equipment. For more information on supporting quality health care close to home at the Almonte General Hospital or Fairview Manor, please visit: www.almontehospitalfoundation.com