Highlights of the May 17 2022 Council Meeting

Last night, the start of Council began with a procedural matter relating to a point of privilege. A point of privilege is a motion that can be made by any member of Council if they feel that the health, safety, or integrity of an individual or Council is being negatively impacted. Deputy Mayor Minnille rose on point of privilege stating that a breach of corporate policy and the Code of Conduct by Councillor Guerard negatively impacts the integrity of Council. As per the process, Mayor Lowry ruled on the point of privilege asking for an apology from Councillor Guerard. After no apology was made, Councillor Guerard was ordered to vacate the meeting room for the duration of the meeting.

Tomorrow, the Mississippi River Power Corporation (MRPC) will hold its Annual General Meeting in Council Chambers, the meeting will begin at 10:30 am. Mississippi Mills is the sole shareholder of the MRPC. Council appointed Councillor Maydan as the municipal representative at the AGM.

Council passed the 2022 Tax Rate by-law which sets the tax rates for the municipality. The 2022 budget was approved by Council on March 1, 2022 and included a 3% tax increase. The tax rate by-law takes into account the tax increase as well as tax ratios for the various municipal tax categories. Municipal tax bills will be sent out in June with due dates being July 28th and September 29th.

As required by the province, all employers with more than 25 employees need to have a Disconnecting from Work Policy by June 1, 2022. Staff will distribute the policy to all municipal employees.

Council has approved the hiring committee and job description and posting for the Director of Development Services and Engineering. This is a new position for the municipality and will be a combined role overseeing both the Public Works and Planning Departments. You can find more information about the Job description and posting here. The posting closes on June 16th, 2022 at 12:00pm.

As required, the municipality appointed members to the Joint Lanark Compliance Audit Committee. Each election all Lanark County municipalities work together to recruit and name the committee members. This term the committee will consist of Phil Hogan, Paul Howard and Richard Bennett. Similar to the 2018 election, the 2022 Municipal election will be conducted via online or telephone voting. To make sure that you have registered to vote in the election you can verify your information here. You can also visit our Municipal Election webpage for the most up to date information.

Council made three proclamations last night: Council proclaimed “June is PRIDE Month” in the Municipality of Mississippi Mills. We encourage our residents to reflect on the ongoing struggle for equality members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community face and to celebrate the contributions that enhance our municipality.

June 8, 2022 is proclaimed as World Ocean’s Day to recognizes the 30th anniversary of World Oceans Day and support national and international efforts to protect 30% of the ocean by 2030.

June 6, 2022, is proclaimed Shriners International 150th Anniversary Day to celebrate the history and their support of 27 children’s hospitals.

The Committee of the Whole heard the following items, which will be brought forward at an upcoming Council meeting for final approval:

Backyard Composters

Festival Parades

Age Friendly Wellness Trail

Mobile Canteen and Seasonal Stands Revision

2021 Council Remuneration and Expenses.

The municipal office at 3131 Old Perth Road is open to the public. Only one (1) person is permitted at the front desk at a time. Staff will continue to check emails and voice messages regularly to continue to serve residents; please allow additional time for a response.

Water samples can be dropped off at the Almonte Library branch. Payments and documents can continue to be dropped off in our secure dropbox/safe at the back of the municipal office.

Upcoming Meetings: