Highlights of the May 3rd, 2022 Council Meeting

from the Municipality

Last night, Council appointed Mike Williams as the new Director of Protective Services. Chief Williams was the unanimous candidate of the hiring committee after a thorough selection process which included input from Council, senior staff and Mississippi Mills Fire Fighters. As our former Deputy Fire Chief, the transition has been seamless as he takes the top leadership position for the critical work of our Fire Department.

The Director of Protective Services is a new role in the organization, taking the responsibilities as Fire Chief and Emergency Management and will now also coordinate Bylaw Services as Chief Bylaw Enforcement Officer and liaise with the Lanark OPP and Police Services Board.

Congratulations on the new position, Chief Williams.

Pictured above: Director of Protective Services Chief Mike Williams and Mayor Lowry

Mississippi Mills Council approved a name change of the municipal childcare program from Almonte Day Care Centre to Mississippi Mills Childcare Services. This change better reflects the services offered through the program.

Council awarded the 2022 Micro Surface Program to Miller Paving Ltd. in the amount of $363,520.00 +HST. Miller Paving was the successful bidder of the RFP issued in January.

Proposed changes to the Parking By-law were approved last night. As a result, there will be additional no-parking rules on several roads throughout the municipality. These changes were proposed following staff visits to each location on multiple occasions, and consultations with affected parties and impacted associations.

Council received the annual integrity commissioner report as information, noting that there were no complaints or applications for inquiry submitted for 2021.

A review of the current Vaccination Policy – Coronavirus (COVID-19) was considered by Council last night. As approved by the majority of Council, the policy will continue to be in place and applies to all municipal employees and Members of Council. The policy requires that all employees and Members of Council provide proof of vaccination to the municipality in order to continue to work for the municipality or attend municipal meetings in person. Should an employee not provide proof of vaccination they will be placed on unpaid leave or face disciplinary action including termination.

The Missisippi River Power Corporation (MRPC) provided proposed changes to the Unanimous Shareholder Declaration (USD), and the MRPC’s updated corporate by-law earlier in the year at a training session with Council. Last night, Council voted to approve the USD and ratify the MRPC corporate by-law. Council also directed the CAO to forward additional proposed changes to the MRPC for consideration by the board. MRPC will be holding their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 19th at 10:30 a.m. at the Municipal Building located at 3131 Old Perth Road. The AGM is open to the public and will be a hybrid format.

The Committee of the Whole heard the following items, which will be brought forward at an upcoming Council meeting for final approval:

West Carleton Snowmobile Club Agreement

2022 Tax Rates

Disconnecting from Work Policy

Joint Election Compliance Audit Committee

Amendments to the Procedural Bylaw for the Inaugural Meeting of Council

Appointing a hiring committee of Council for the Director Development Services and Engineering

The municipal office at 3131 Old Perth Road is open to the public. Only one (1) person is permitted at the front desk at a time. Staff will continue to check emails and voice messages regularly to continue to serve residents; please allow additional time for a response.

Water samples can be dropped off at the Almonte Library branch. Payments and documents can continue to be dropped off in our secure dropbox/safe at the back of the municipal office.

Upcoming Meetings: