Hike for Home Hospice 2023 sprints right past goal!

Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) is wrapping up its 11th Annual Hike for Home Hospice, and we are beyond excited. The last line of the press release that announced the start of this year’s virtual Hike said “Let’s do this North Lanark!” And holy moly, did you ever come through! Over 360 separate donations were made. We couldn’t be more grateful.

On our Hike page you’ll see: $29,697.48 raised of $30,000.00.

But the actual amount raised is $79,697.48

Yes, you read that right!

The Graham Family Foundation decided to support our Hike — with a cheque for $50,000. The Foundation’s mission is to support the community that supports the Tony Graham Automotive Group of Businesses. This incredible donation was made through Thomas O’Keefe’s Hike Team “Hike down memory lane in memory of David O’Keefe.”

Jan Watson, Chair of HHNL Board, was speechless when she heard the news. “This is life-changing,” she stated. Toni Surko, Chair of the Fundraising Committee echoed Jan’s sentiments.

And Wendy O’Keefe, Hike lead, added: “It’s mind-boggling that even in these tough times, so many people see our vision, and show their support in a tangible way. Some people donated $5, or $20, or $50…or $50,000. All that really matters is that it all adds up to a total that allows us to continue to offer the programs and services at no charge that make people’s lives better.”

We are particularly grateful for the support of David Moore of ScotiaBank, Karim Merani of Carleton Place IDA, Chris and Kristi of Branje Metal Works, Brian Metcalfe of BML Landscaping, and Holly Agnew Law for their significant support.

And to everyone who set up a team or individual page, and everyone who supported those people, know that you’ve done a truly wonderful thing.

Our expenses for this fundraiser are minimal. Other than the cost to print some posters, and the small fees that CanadaHelps, the company that allows us to accept online donations, charges (and many donations were made by cheque and cash), everything else will be added to the coffers.

Thank you to each and every one of you who helped make this essential fundraising event such a success, from the bottom of our hearts, and on behalf of every member of our community who will have access to HHNL’s assistance.