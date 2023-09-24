Hike for Home Hospice in memory of a loved one

We invite you to gather a team and hike together in memory of a loved one, to raise money to help fund Home Hospice North Lanark’s Programs. You can hike anywhere and anytime during the month of October. We hope you’ll help us meet our goal of $30,000!

What’s In it for You?

Wandering through one of the beautiful towns and villages or along one of the great trails in North Lanark with family and friends and sharing stories is a lovely way to reminisce about the person you’re missing. Hiking is a perfect solo activity, too. It’s good for your body, mind and soul, and a great way to still your mind, allowing clarity and peace to enter.

You don’t have to be a “serious” hiker. Nobody’s timing you; you have nothing to prove. If you want to set a goal for yourself, great! But it’s up to you. You can simply “hike” around your kitchen table. Truth is, you don’t have to hike at all…you can simply support a hiker or team. You can find them here: https://tinyurl.com/4hvcuf9z

And…well, even though we don’t like to think about it, we’re all going to need these kinds of services at some point. That’s just a fact.

How Is Our Work Helping the Community?

We believe that everyone has the right to live out the final stages of their life with dignity, and as they wish. Our ultimate goal is to help people LIVE every day in the best way possible. Our services can help people stay in their home longer, honouring their wishes, and saving the medical system significant money. We support the caregivers, too; they are unsung heroes.

So far this year, we have supported over 120 clients, and 223 people attended our Public Education events last Spring. HHNL is not only about end-of-life support. We help people who are struggling with life-changing situations, ranging from difficulties dealing with day-to-day life, right through to end of life. We also offer public education events and support people who are dealing with grief and bereavement. All of our services are confidential and free of charge. (Learn more here: www.hhnl.ca).

We can’t do any of this if we don’t raise funds, as our programs are funded 100% through donations and the proceeds from fundraising.

Perhaps you, your loved one, or a friend, have benefitted from our services. Raising money through the Hike is a great way to pay it forward. Or maybe you didn’t know about us, and could have used more support. This is a great way to help ensure others find and access our services.

Details for our virtual Hike are at www.hhnl.ca/hike

Questions? email hike@hhnl.ca or call 613-724-1796

Support a team or hiker here: https://tinyurl.com/4hvcuf9z

There will be special prizes this year for the largest team, and the team that raises the most money.

New this year: pick up your “I’m hiking in memory of _________” sign at one of our public libraries. Send a pic holding it to hike@hhnl.ca so we can post it on our social media channels.

Let’s do this North Lanark!