Hilda Walker — obituary

Walker, Hilda Margaret

(née Dickey)

June 17, 1925 – November 24, 2023

Sadly, we wish to announce the passing of Dr. Hilda Walker, an amazing lady, mother, and doctor. Born in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, she grew up on a farm and later pursued her medical degree at Trinity College, Dublin. After marrying Dr. John Walker in 1953, they moved from Ireland to Fort Macleod, Alberta, in 1955 with baby daughter, Heather. She was one of the few female physicians of the time. She and Dr. John started the Walker Clinic where they practiced rural family medicine including anaesthesia, emergency care, obstetrics, and surgery. As a true rural physician, she was deeply involved in the care of multiple generations of patients from birth to death.

Among her achievements, was chairing the Alberta Task Force on Services to Disabled Persons that produced the Klufas Report in 1983 and a membership on the Senate of the University of Lethbridge for a number of years. After moving to Victoria in 1983, she and Dr. John were active in the establishment of the Cadboro Bay Probus Club. Additionally, she was very involved in the New Comers Club, the Canadian Institute of International Affairs, and the Trinity College Dublin Alumni. She had a very caring heart and gave generously to many charitable organizations. Her home was always open to family and friends and a central drop in for many and varied occasions.

Hilda was a lover of music, theatre, and art, and was a whiz at cryptic crosswords! She travelled the world, and as the matriarch of a large and growing family, eagerly embraced modern technology to bring together family members from Ireland, Scotland, England, Norway, New Zealand, Australia, and across Canada.

She is survived by her children: Heather Abramenko (Rob), Colleen Getz (Russell), and Terry Walker (Julia); her eight grandchildren: Daniel, Marcus, Bradley, and Wendy Abramenko, Jennifer and Alan Getz, and Fiona and Sloane Walker; her seven great grandchildren; and her many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was pre-deceased by her parents, William and Mary Dickey, siblings Nathaniel, Hugh (Sally), and David (Rona, Mary).

Family and friends will be invited for a remembrance of Hilda at the Royal Oak Burial Park in Victoria on Saturday, July 27, 2024. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.

