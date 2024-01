Do you love talking to people, and selling high-quality, ethical products? Do you thrive caring for customers, maintaining a retail shop space, and working independently within a team of enthusiastic collaborators? Poko is seeking a personable part time shop associate for our new Almonte location on the beautiful and unique Mill St. Apply here: https://pokoloko.com/pages/hiring-for-almonte-shop-associate

Jessie Lyon Poko Co-Founder & GM