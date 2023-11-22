HIRING: Pokoloko Almonte shop manager

Are you passionate about retail, fashion, and home decor? Do you have experience in managing a small shop space? Would you thrive serving the welcoming and close-knit Almonte community? Are you excited about ensuring the success of a key store location for a growing local, ethical brand? Pokoloko is looking for a Shop Manager for our brand new Almonte location opening December 2023, who can effectively manage the execution of a dynamic product collection and marketing calendar in an intimate retail shop setting.

Apply here: https://pokoloko.com/pages/hiring-for-almonte-shop-manager