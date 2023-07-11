Historic agreement reached for additional Cliff Bennett Bursary funds

The Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists’ MVFN Cliff Bennett Nature Bursary Fund (CBNBF 2007) and the Elizabeth Kelly Foundation (EKF 1984) — both non-profit, registered charities named after the persons who inspired them — have in a historic moment, decided to join hands. Both pursue goals which include financial assistance in the fields of education and learning.

The official signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the MVFN and EKF,

took place on June 28, 2023. Eligible students who received a CBNBF Award in their first

post-secondary year, can now apply for an MVFN Elizabeth Kelly Foundation Award for their second post-secondary year. This is a new level of funding, not achievable before this agreement.

For more information about the above organizations visit:

MVFN https://mvfn.ca CBNBF mvfn.ca/cliff-bennett-nature-bursary/

EKF https://www.ekellylibraryfoundation.ca

Joachim Moenig,

2023-24 CBNBF Committee Chair

naturebursary@gmail.com