History comes alive as Live History pays a visit to Middleville & District Museum

The Middleville and District Museum welcomes Live History on Saturday, July 15th for two special performances of a local story. This international theatre troupe brings history alive when the actors join the audience as mysterious guests at afternoon tea. The story unfolds as guests are invited to participate in following clues to reveal the story. Ticket purchases include the show and refreshments.

WHO: Live History, A Governor Generals Award nominated international touring theater company who produces site specific mysteries to local audiences

WHAT: A Timeless Gathering, an interactive mystery event with afternoon tea refreshments

WHERE: Middleville & District Museum, 2130 Concession Rd 6D Lanark Highlands, Ontario in the Village of Middleville

WHEN: July 15th, 2023, performances at 1 pm and 3 pm, designed for ages 12 years and older

CONTACT:

Tickets can be reserved through: middlevillemuseum@gmail.com or 613-259-0229

Tickets are available at the Middleville and District Museum (Debit, Visa, Mastercard, cash, cheque)

Payment can also be made by e-transfer at middlevillemuseum@gmail.com

Live History (www.livehistoryshows.com) is a Governor General’s Award-nominated theatre company that specializes in bringing local history to life. Live History has toured venues in Canada, and internationally in Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, England, Wales, and Ireland.

Show date: July 15th, 2023

Showtimes: 1PM and 3PM

Cost: $20 per ticket