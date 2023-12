Looking for a local, lovely and original gift this festive season? How about gorgeous holiday ornaments made from locally grown dried flowers in many bright colours!

Or perhaps a First Spring Blooms CSA!

4 weeks of beautiful bouquets featuring specialty daffodils and exotic tulip blossoms. A lovely Holiday Gift to look forward to in Spring.

Garden Inspiration will be located at the Holiday Farmers’ Market, Saturday, December 9th from 9-1 at the John Levi Community Center, 182 Bridge St.