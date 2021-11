MARK YOUR CALENDARS!

11 vendors will be in attendance on November 13 from 10-2 for a Holiday Makers Market! There will be hand knitted wares, beautiful jewelry, custom candles, delicious macarons and SO much more!

Plus, we will have a holiday set up for photos as well! Edited photos are 2/$20 or 4/$40!

Holiday Makers Market

308 Almonte Street, Almonte

November 13 from 10 am to 2 pm