Holiday Smile Cookies at Tim Hortons support Lanark County Food Bank

All four Tim Hortons in Almonte and Carleton Place are supporting the Lanark County Food Bank – The Hunger Stop with this year’s Holiday Smile Cookie campaign.

The Lanark County Food Bank – The Hunger Stop thanks the owners of our local Tim Hortons Lisa Peters and Scot Moore for such amazing community support.

“We are incredibly excited to be part of this initiative,” said Karen Lomas, LCFB Board Chair. “The food bank operates entirely on donations and we are in awe of how the community steps up time and time again. Tim Hortons choosing us for the first time to be the recipient of the Holiday Smile Cookie proceeds will enable us to answer the need of our ever increasing client base.”

The LCFB feeds over 1,200 people each month, 40 per cent of which are children. Clients come from a 770 square kilometre area, from White Lake to Franktown, and Ashton to Innisville including the towns of Almonte, Pakenham, Carleton Place, Clayton, and the Township of Beckwith.

From Nov. 13 to 19, share some holiday magic through the Tim Hortons’ Holiday Smile Cookie campaign. The cookies will be sold for $1.50 each, with 50 per cent of the proceeds supporting the food bank. The remaining 50 per cent goes to another very good cause, the Tim Horton’s Foundation Camps!

Plan ahead and fill out a preorder form and drop it off at any of the Tim Hortons locations in Almonte and Carleton Place at least 48 hours in advance to allow our local Tim Hortons to prepare and co-ordinate all orders.