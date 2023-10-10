Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Holly Ann Schroeder — obituary

Schroeder (Radwanski),  Holly Ann

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Heart Institute, surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 35 years Derick, children Thomas, Rebekah, Angèle and Jason, father Otto Radwanski, mother-in-law Sheila Schroeder, step-father Bill McEwen and sisters Valerie and Caroline. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren and nieces. Pre-deceased by loving grandparents, mother Anne McEwen (San Soucy), step-mother Madeline Radwanski (St. Louis) and father-in-law Gerald Schroeder.

Services will be held at the Gambles Funeral home located at 127 Church Street in Almonte. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 13th from 6-8pm. A Christian Funeral will be held on Saturday October 14th at 11am with a reception to follow at the Almonte branch of the Royal Canadian Legion located at 100 Bridge Street, Almonte. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Canadian NPN Research Foundation, Ottawa Heart Institute, Almonte branch of the Royal Canadian Legion or Christ Lutheran Church – Petawawa

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

