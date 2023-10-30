Classified AdsHome for goldfish needed Home for goldfish needed October 30, 2023 Stock photo Urgent – New home sought for a number of goldfish. Our pond is leaking and emptying out. Call 613-256-1237 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Unique, newly renovated large 4 bedroom house to rent in Almonte October 30, 2023 Generator for sale October 30, 2023 Free chair and ottoman October 28, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Unique, newly renovated large 4 bedroom house to rent in Almonte October 30, 2023 Community builders’ craft fair at Union Hall, November 4 October 30, 2023 Generator for sale October 30, 2023 Home for goldfish needed October 30, 2023 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 28, 2023 October 26, 2023 Halloween and Christmas village items for sale October 28, 2023 From the Archives Rick Mercer visits the winners of the Spread the Net Student Challenge Competition: ADHS! For the Birds: New Beginnings Pam Collacott cookbook – Buns in the Oven One-Bowl Chocolate Cake or Muffins Mosquitoes Gardening in Almonte: The Power of the Hoop! Altar dedication at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church Millstone food editor Gay Cook wins prestigious Ottawa City Builder Award