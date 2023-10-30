Monday, October 30, 2023
Unique, newly renovated large 4 bedroom house to rent in Almonte

Located right in town, on a large...

Community builders’ craft fair at Union Hall, November 4

Union Hall is pleased to be hosting...

Generator for sale

Firman electric start, tri-fuel portable generator. Works...
Home for goldfish needed

Home for goldfish needed

Stock photo

Urgent – New home sought for a number of goldfish.  Our pond is leaking and emptying out.   Call 613-256-1237

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

