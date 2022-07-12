Home for rent, Appleton

Enjoy living on the shores of the Mississippi River in the heart of Appleton in this 3 bedroom home. This beautiful waterfront property is perfect for a home gardener or canoe/kayaker. Northside unit of a charming duplex on a quiet private road.

Enjoy the large backyard deck just steps from the river, or the main floor family room overlooking the water heated by a cozy gas fireplace. Unit includes gas range stove and all appliances including main floor laundry.

Just down the road you will find the Mississippi Golf Club and plenty to do outdoors. Spend time in historic Downtown Almonte only 10 minutes away. Groceries and all household shopping is only 8 minutes away in Carleton place. Downtown Ottawa only 35-minute drive.

This property is managed by an attentive and responsible landlord. Deck is currently being refinished along with other maintenance items always being prioritized and cared for.

$2,200 + utilities (Gas and Hydro). Available August 1, 2022. Email for more information or to book a visit – Connor.Duncan92@gmail.com