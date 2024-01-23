Home Hospice North Lanark Annual General Meeting, February 1

The community is invited to attend our Annual General Meeting on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

If you would like to attend, please send an email to chair@hhnl.ca no later than Sunday, January 28, 2024.

You will be sent a Zoom link as well as our Annual Report and agenda.

This is a wonderful opportunity to learn more about HHNL and the range of services we offer to the people of North Lanark. We invite you to visit hhnl.ca/ if you are curious about our organization.

Jan Watson

Chair – Home Hospice North Lanark