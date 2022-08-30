Home Hospice North Lanark celebrates 10 years

Join us at some upcoming events in the community

When we at Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) look back over the last 10 years, what we think about the most are two things: 1) the people we have been privileged to support, and 2) how grateful we are for the support the community has shown both financially and through volunteering. As an organization that is 100% funded through fundraising events and donations, we can’t do what we do without you!

We are in a period of growth. We’ve been chosen to become a hub for a Federal Government program called Nav-CARE that will allow us to expand our services to people who are experiencing challenges due to declining health (https://hhnl.ca/nav-care). The program funds 50% of our full time Program Coordinator’s salary, but we need to raise enough to cover everything else, including Visiting Volunteer training. Our client numbers have more than tripled over the last year, and we are anticipating further growth once the new program is ready to be launched. We are in the process of recruiting and training new Visiting Volunteers. We’re still looking for candidates — https://hhnl.ca/2022/07/18/hhnlvvnavcare/

Here are some ways you can help:

Come see us at the Almonte Farmer’s Market on Saturday, September 3 . We’ll have a wonderful variety of hand crafted wooden items and blankets donated by a generous knitting group based in Pembroke, and some beautiful silk scarves. We’ll also have lots of homemade cookies and baking for sale (just in time for back to school). The market takes place in the library parking lot at 155 High Street.

Two weeks later, Saturday, September 17 , we'll be at the Carleton Place Farmer's Market in the Market Square at 7 Beckwith Street with homemade cookies. Yum!

, we’ll be at the in the Market Square at 7 Beckwith Street with homemade cookies. Yum! $10 for 10. There will be a big jar on our table at both markets. We are asking that you consider donating $1 for each year. If you want to donate more than that, you can donate any time at hhnl.ca/donate-now.

Our Comfort Crew — the 40+ women who knit lap blankets, shawls and socks for HHNL clients and people in long term care in Almonte and Carleton Place — is also holding a “knit-in” at the upcoming 27th Annual Fibrefest in Almonte on September 10 and 11.

Information

At all of these events, we will have informational material available, so come have a chat, purchase a beautiful hand knit blanket or a handcrafted wooden dog, or simply admire the beautiful work the Comfort Crew is producing. Treat yourself to some cookies, and drop a $10 bill (or more if you like!) into our donation jar, and learn about the services we offer.

If you or someone you know would benefit from our support, please don’t hesitate to reach out to our Program Coordinators by email at info@hhnl.ca, or by phone at 613-406-7020 or 343-262-0902. More information about HHNL can be found at http://www.hhnl.ca. All of our services and programs are offered free of charge.