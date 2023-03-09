Home Hospice North Lanark has something exciting coming up!

At Home Hospice North Lanark, we know first-hand how important good memories are. When life gets tough, or when we’re bereaved, it is memories that can sustain us. It is our intention to assist our clients to live their best life each and every day. It is important to keep making memories!

So, when we started planning our online fundraising auction this year, we decided to create something a little different. We are offering the opportunity to make beautiful memories.

We are reaching out to local businesses and individuals asking for gift cards and/or vouchers. We will then combine these items into packages that folks can bid on to get the memory-making started.

It’s going to be grand! We’re working hard to make this the most exciting auction possible, with lots of really interesting options for a wide range of people — couples, families, older people, younger people, quirky people and those who love sports (to mention just a few).

We will be asking primarily local businesses, and are hoping that people will learn about new-to-them shops through the auction. We will highlight these businesses on our website, social media, and, depending on the level of sponsorship, on our posters and in press releases. Our hope is that it will be a win-win-win situation. Memories get made, local businesses get new customers, and HHNL raises much-needed funds. We don’t get any government funding for our HHNL programs, so it is essential that we raise enough money to fund the free programs and services we offer.

We’ll have something for all interests and budgets! You’ll be able to preview the amazing packages at www.32auctions.com/HHNL-Spring-Auction-2023 starting April 10.

You Can Help Make this Fundraiser Wildly Successful!

If you own a business, donate a gift card…and if you have an awesome idea for a package, let us know!

If you’re an individual, sponsor one of our packages. Purchase a gift card from a local business and donate it, or donate cash that we can use to “fill in” packages. If you like, you can even sponsor an entire package…we have loads of suggestions.

You can donate gift cards you have been given, but won’t use.

And when the time is right, don’t forget to hop online and start bidding between April 20, 2023 and May 14 (Mother’s Day).

If you have any questions or donations, please contact Wendy O’Keefe Rampton, Auction Lead, at publicrelations@hhnl.ca or 613-724-1796.

Bid fast and bid often, and get ready to Make Beautiful Memories!