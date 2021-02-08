This position will start out as a contract position with on-call, relief hours but has the potential to become a permanent part-time position.
Primary responsibility
- To replace the Coordinator of Visiting Volunteers as assigned and during necessary absences.
- Hours and Days of work are assigned by the Coordinator to meet the needs of the Program.
- Hours of work are to be reported to and approved by the Coordinator and submitted to the Chair for approval.
Qualifications
- Current Certification of Competence with College of Nurses of Ontario
- Professional liability insurance with RNAO or independent carrier
Experience
- Community nursing experience preferred
- Knowledgeable regarding community resources
Assets
- Grief Support and Group facilitation experience
- Palliative Care experience
- Home Visiting experience
Requirements
- Willingness to participate in Continuing Education such as Learning Essential Approaches to Palliative Care (LEAP)
- Availability during summer months and holidays
- Flexibility to meet the needs of the program
- Must work within the Mission and relevant policies of HHNL
- Must have independent transportation
- Strict adherence to HHNL Confidentiality policy is required
- Knowledge of and compliance with Volunteer Policy and Procedure is essential
The contract is reviewed each year and renewed as required.
The contract can be terminated by either party with two weeks advance notice.
References as required.
Please send a letter of intent along with an up-to-date resume to:
Chair, Home Hospice North Lanark
P.O. Box 787
Almonte, Ontario K0A 1A0
or by email to: chair@hhnl.ca
Only suitable candidates will be contacted for an interview.