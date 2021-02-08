This position will start out as a contract position with on-call, relief hours but has the potential to become a permanent part-time position.

Primary responsibility

To replace the Coordinator of Visiting Volunteers as assigned and during necessary absences.

Hours and Days of work are assigned by the Coordinator to meet the needs of the Program.

Hours of work are to be reported to and approved by the Coordinator and submitted to the Chair for approval.

Qualifications

Current Certification of Competence with College of Nurses of Ontario

Professional liability insurance with RNAO or independent carrier

Experience

Community nursing experience preferred

Knowledgeable regarding community resources

Assets

Grief Support and Group facilitation experience

Palliative Care experience

Home Visiting experience

Requirements

Willingness to participate in Continuing Education such as Learning Essential Approaches to Palliative Care (LEAP)

Availability during summer months and holidays

Flexibility to meet the needs of the program

Must work within the Mission and relevant policies of HHNL

Must have independent transportation

Strict adherence to HHNL Confidentiality policy is required

Knowledge of and compliance with Volunteer Policy and Procedure is essential

The contract is reviewed each year and renewed as required.

The contract can be terminated by either party with two weeks advance notice.

References as required.

Please send a letter of intent along with an up-to-date resume to:

Chair, Home Hospice North Lanark

P.O. Box 787

Almonte, Ontario K0A 1A0

or by email to: chair@hhnl.ca

Only suitable candidates will be contacted for an interview.