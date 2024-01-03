Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Home Hospice North Lanark launches new program for caregivers

Are you a caregiver? We know that even when you take it on willingly, this role can be challenging. It can be difficult to keep all the balls in the air. We want you to know that you are not alone. Home Hospice North Lanark is ready, willing and able to provide support.

We’re excited to announce a new program. Every 2nd Tuesday of the month in Almonte, and every 2nd Thursday of the month in Carleton Place, we are offering a drop-in Caregiver Support Group.

Our first two sessions are:

January 9, 2024 at the Mississippi Mills Public Library, Almonte branch, from 1 to 3 p.m.

January 11, 2024 at the Carleton Place Public Library from 1 to 3 p.m.

Why drop in?

Connect with others.

Share experiences, challenges, and triumphs with fellow caregivers. You will learn from others who understand your journey, and others will learn from you.

Emotional Support

This is a safe space to express your feelings and find understanding. We hope this program will help build a supportive community by bringing people into your life who truly understand.

Information and Resources

Gain valuable insights, tips, and resources for caregiving.

Please join in on either or both of these sessions each month. Even if you feel you have things under control, consider the benefits of community, and that your experience may help someone else.

No registration is required. For information you can contact programsupport@hhnl.ca or call Sidney at 613-253-6980.

